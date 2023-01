Researcher Claims Windows 11 Secure Boot Is Broken On Hundreds Of MSI Motherboards

Manufacturers of computer hardware also work to comply with Microsoft’s new security standards by including and enabling TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot by default. However, according to new findings by a security researcher, the default Secure Boot settings on Among the requirements for installing Windows 11 are two security features: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 and Secure Boot. As we’ve documented before , it’s possible to sidestep these requirements and force a Windows 11 install or upgrade anyway. Microsoft even published a registry hack to give users this option. That said, if you do go through with this install without TPM 2.0 or Secure Boot enabled, both the installation menu and operating system protest at various points along the way, as Microsoft really wants these security features to be present and active.Manufacturers of computer hardware also work to comply with Microsoft’s new security standards by including and enabling TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot by default. However, according to new findings by a security researcher, the default Secure Boot settings on MSI motherboards are effectively tricking Windows 11 and potentially giving users a false sense of security.





MSI BIOS showing Secure Boot as enabled with custom settings (source: Dawid Potocki)







Those with MSI motherboards may have noticed that Secure Boot is listed as enabled by default, both in the BIOS and in Windows. However, as Dawid Potocki recently discovered, these indicators aren't sufficient to verify that Secure Boot is functionally properly. As you can see in the image above, while Secure Boot is marked as "Enabled" in the BIOS, Secure Boot Mode is set to "Custom," activating a group of sub-menus with further Secure Boot settings. Secure Boot functions to protect computers from threats by checking the signatures of all software that attempts to launch on system startup, then booting the system only of these signatures confirm that the software is trusted by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). This feature is intended to prevent particularly vicious and resilient malware from launching during system boot.





Custom settings that nullify Secure Boot’s intended behavior (source: Dawid Potocki)