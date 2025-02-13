ASUS ZenScreen Duo OLED Portable Monitor Pricing And Release Date Revealed





Practically everything these days has an artificial intelligence (AI) angle to it, but when it comes to actually getting work done, it all boils down to what you're able to see on your display. Or multiple displays, as the case might be. If you could benefit from a second display, ASUS has finally announced retail availability of its ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD that was first teased at Computex last year. As the name implies is two OLED displays rolled into one.





It's a portable solution too, making it an interesting choice to pair with a laptop. In fact, from the renders we've seen, it would be easy to mistake this for a laptop when it's folded shut. The form factor is pretty much the same, except instead of opening up into a display and keyboard combination, it offers dual panels and a flexible 360-degree folding design to enable multiple different orientations.





Both displays are 14-inch OLED panels with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio). ASUS is claiming "exceptional visual quality" with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and Delta-E <2 color accuracy. The displays are also DisplayHDR 400 True Black certified.





When folded in tent mode, it's akin to having an extra 14-inch monitor with the above specs. However, there's also a kickstand on the back that allows users to unfold the portable monitor with a kickstand in the back for a much taller display. According to ASUS, it offers more onscreen area than a standard 20-inch monitor when unfolded.













"MQ149CD offers multiple display modes for a wide range of scenarios. Extend mode allows for on-the-go multitasking, ideal for working and cross-referencing information across several screens. Split mode allows MQ149CD to display content in a single, waterfall-like view for coding, reading long documents, or online meetings. Independent mode assigns each screen to different sources, allowing for convenient multitasking across the user's laptop or mobile devices to unlock new workspace possibilities. There is also a unique Mirror mode that shows the same content across both screens, enabling easy sharing of content," ASUS explains





The ZenScreen Duo OLED sports a pair of USB-C ports (you can connect two devices simultaneously) and a mini HDMI port. It also features a built-in 1/4-inch screw thread so you can mount it to a camera tripod, if that's your jam (handy for adjusting the height).





There is a caveat, which is that ASUS elected to forgo touchscreen support. That's a disappointing omission on what otherwise looks like a promising portable monitor.



