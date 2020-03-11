CATEGORIES
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Windows 10X Emulator Updated With Easier Access For Curious Testers

microsoft surface neo unfolded
Microsoft Surface Neo

Now is the time to strike if you have been itching to test out the Windows 10X emulator. Microsoft just released new versions of the Microsoft Emulator and the Windows 10X Emulator Image (Preview). These versions include several updates, but the most interesting is their availability. It is no longer necessary to install the Windows Insider Build to gain access to the Windows 10X emulator.

Microsoft Emulator version 1.1.54.0 and Windows 10X Emulator Image 10.0.19578 are now available in the Microsoft Store. Microsoft Emulator version 1.1.54.0 features a few minor changes. The latest version allows users to query the Microsoft Store for new images. Users can also search for them through the File->Download emulator images menu item. The user will be prompted to download images if they are running the emulator for the first time.

The Windows 10X emulator has experienced the biggest changes. Users will only need Windows 10 version 10.0.17763.0 or higher to test out the latest version of Windows 10X. Microsoft hopes that “developers can use this new configuration to test their existing apps on the dual-screen devices and to enhance their app experiences with dual-screen patterns.”

windows 10x dual screens
Microsoft Windows 10X

The windowing model for Windows 10X has been applied to Win32 apps in this update as well. This is significant since Windows 10X is designed for a dual-screen device. It is important to note that this windowing model is imperfect and that gaps may still appear. A File Manager beta is also now available and will sync with OneDrive.

Microsoft is still addressing a few issues that have cropped up over the last few weeks. The LockScreen may stop responding and users will need to restart the ModernShellUXApp.exe process. The emulator may occasionally display “The GPU is not running. Problem code: 43". This message pops up because there is a “recent regression that fails to initialize the GPU if the host machine is an older build than the Windows 10X image.” You can check out a full list of Windows 10X and Microsoft emulator tips and concerns here.

Microsoft released the Windows 10X emulator this past February. Windows 10X has been especially designed for dual-screens and foldable devices, such as the upcoming Surface Neo. Microsoft is particularly concerned about creating a OS that focuses on “expansive workspaces”, connected apps, and focused screens.


Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), windows 10x, microsoft emulator
Via:  Microsoft
