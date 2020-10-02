Windows 10 May 2020 Update KB4577063 Brings Bevy Of Fixes For Edge, WSL And More

Updates an issue that causes games that use spatial audio to stop working

Reduces distortions and aberrations in Windows Mixed Reality head-mounted displays (HMD)

Ensures that new Windows Mixed Reality HMDs meet minimum specification requirements and default to a 90Hz refresh rate

Adds support for certain new Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers

To be clear, this is not a cumulative security update, and instead is entirely focused on fixes a bunch of bugs and generally improving the way Windows 10 and some of its features work. In Edge , for example, KB4577063 fixes in a bug in IE Mode that occurs when enabling 'Configure enhanced hang detection for Internet Explorer mode' in the browser.





It also addresses an issue in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Some users have been seeing an error message that states "Element not found" when try to start WSL. If you are running into that problem, you should give this optional preview update a whirl.





By my count, there are nearly 50 improvements and fixes included in KB4577063. These range from updating the 2021 time zone for Fiji and addressing a bug that fails to recognize the first East Asian language character typed into a Microsoft Foundation Class Library (MFC) DataGrid, to fixes for Windows Defender and resolving strange characters displaying before the day, month, and year fields in the output from console commands.













My recommendation is to browse the list of fixed issues before jumping on this one, to see if it is something you really want to apply as a preview update. If none of them apply to you, or you can by for the time being, I'd suggest waiting to make sure it plays nice on other people's PCs.





Otherwise, you can grab it now by going to Windows Update on your PC and clicking on View optional updates. Expand the Other updates section and click the KB4577063 box, then hit Download and Install.


