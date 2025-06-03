ASUS Tells Windows 10 Users Your Days Are Numbered, Get A New PC





ASUS has a message for Windows 10 users and it's similar to the one Microsoft has been shouting from a mountaintop for the past several months (and longer): Your days are numbered. Or more precisely (and less ominously), "your computer's days of regular updates and supported are numbered." So, go ahead and start shopping for a new PC, will ya?





While the wording is a little different, the mantra is the same, in that Windows 10 support is coming to an end and not all existing PCs in the wild support Windows 11. Hence why Microsoft in January dubbed 2025 as "the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh."





In the months that followed, Microsoft doubled down in a series of blog posts warning of the threats of using an unsupported PC. In one of those blog posts, Microsoft declared, "Now is the time to upgrade to a modern, more secure Windows 11 or Copilot+ PC."





Now ASUS is getting in on the action by urging folks to upgrade their operating system to Windows 11, or buy a new PC.







"Operating systems that no longer receive updates become magnets for security threats. Without patches and updates, even the best antivirus can’t protect you from new vulnerabilities. If you’re using an unsupported system, you’re essentially driving a car that can’t be repaired when something goes wrong," ASUS explains.





ASUS goes on to extol the benefits of Windows 11 (it's a "leap forward in functionality, speed, and productivity") and Copilot+, which it describes as "your new best friend." Sorry, Tammy, if you're reading this.





"But here’s where it gets even better: with Copilot+ PCs, Windows 11 takes the AI experience to a whole new level[...]If your current laptop isn’t up to snuff for Windows 11 or Copilot+, this is the perfect time to upgrade to a device that’s built for it," ASUS says.













The blog post is a couple of weeks old but slipped beneath our radar, until the eagle-eyed folks Windows Latest brought it to attention . It raises the question, do you really need to buy a new PC?





There's no one-size-fits-all answer, as it depends on your situation. Even though Windows 10 is still getting new features , its days are actually numbered, in a sense. Windows 10 will reach the end of its lifecycle on October 14, 2025, meaning no more free security updates or support, or new features.





If your PC supports Windows 11 and you haven't yet made the leap, now is a good time to do so, rather than waiting until the last minute and hoping it goes smoothly. While not without its critics, Windows 11 is a solid OS that runs pretty well these days.





As for buying a brand new PC, while certainly an option, we don't see Copilot+ as a reason alone to ditch your current laptop or desktop if it's still getting the job done.