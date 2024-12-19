CATEGORIES
Are Your Games Crashing After The Windows 11 24H2 Update? Here's How To Fix It

by Zak KillianThursday, December 19, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
Windows' Auto HDR feature is a wonderful convenience for those with high-end gaming displays. Basically, it allows PC gamers to play games without built-in HDR support in HDR mode. Unfortunately, it turns out that Auto HDR (like many other things) is kind of broken on Windows 11 24H2, and it's also behind a spate of recent game crashes.

If you're running Windows 11 24H2 and your colors look notably wrong in games, it's probably the fault of Auto HDR. Likewise, if you're having mysterious game crashes when trying to play games in HDR mode, it could also be the fault of Auto HDR. Turning off the feature should resolve the issue in the interim, although it means that you'll have to play games in cruddy old SDR mode. Poor you.

Specific titles known to be affected include Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Need for Speed Unbound; these games will either fail to launch or get stuck on loading screens when Auto HDR is enabled, although they are hardly the only affected games. If you play games in HDR and you've been having problems lately, try flipping off Auto HDR and seeing it that helps.

Remember Call of Duty Infinite Warfare? That sure was a game that came out.

Windows 11 24H2 is already available now to most Windows 11 users; you've probably already been offered the update via Windows Update. The release has been fraught with growing pains, though; not only did it have multiple blue-screen crash bugs, but it also breaks numerous recent Ubisoft games thanks to their invasive DRM technology. This Auto HDR problem is just the latest in a long string of frustrations.

For its part, Microsoft has acknowledged the Auto HDR issue and is looking into a fix. Notably, Windows 11 23H2 does not have this problem, so if you're gaming in HDR, it's definitely a good idea to wait until this is fixed before upgrading.
