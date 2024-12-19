Are Your Games Crashing After The Windows 11 24H2 Update? Here's How To Fix It
If you're running Windows 11 24H2 and your colors look notably wrong in games, it's probably the fault of Auto HDR. Likewise, if you're having mysterious game crashes when trying to play games in HDR mode, it could also be the fault of Auto HDR. Turning off the feature should resolve the issue in the interim, although it means that you'll have to play games in cruddy old SDR mode. Poor you.
Windows 11 24H2 is already available now to most Windows 11 users; you've probably already been offered the update via Windows Update. The release has been fraught with growing pains, though; not only did it have multiple blue-screen crash bugs, but it also breaks numerous recent Ubisoft games thanks to their invasive DRM technology. This Auto HDR problem is just the latest in a long string of frustrations.
For its part, Microsoft has acknowledged the Auto HDR issue and is looking into a fix. Notably, Windows 11 23H2 does not have this problem, so if you're gaming in HDR, it's definitely a good idea to wait until this is fixed before upgrading.