Microsoft Confirms Recall’s Uninstall Option In Windows Is A Bug, Not A Feature

by Tim SweezyMonday, September 02, 2024, 10:54 AM EDT
hero microsoft recall copilot plus
While some users may be jumping for joy over Microsoft’s Recall tool showing up as a removable Windows 11 feature, the tech giant says not to get too excited, as it is just a bug. The change was spotted last week in the latest 24H2 version of Windows 11, with Microsoft confirming a fix is coming.

When Recall, a feature Microsoft billed as giving users an explorable timeline of their PC’s past, was first announced alongside the first batch of Copilot+ PCs, it was met with instant concern over privacy and security risks from potential users. The company quickly decided to delay the feature, giving teams more time to make it more secure. One of the changes mentioned was to make Recall an opt-in feature, rather than being turned on by default. So, when someone noticed Recall was showing as being a removable item in the latest Windows 11 update, it raised a few questions.


“We are aware of an issue where Recall is incorrectly listed as an option under the ‘Turn Windows features on or off’ dialog in Control Panel,” remarked Windows senior product manager Brandon LeBlanc in a statement. “This will be fixed in an upcoming update.”

When The Verge asked the company if it will allow Windows users to fully uninstall Recall, the tech company only confirmed it was “incorrectly listed” for now. It is important to note, while Recall may not be an easily removable feature, Microsoft says it will remain an “optional feature” that users can toggle off during the PC setup, and turn on later if desired.

It is possible someone at Microsoft forgot to delist the uninstall option for users outside Europe, as the company may have to make it a removable item to be in compliance with the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act. Microsoft already had to add an uninstall option for Edge in European Economic (EEA) countries, along with the ability to remove Bing in the Start menu.
Tags:  security, Privacy, Recall, AI, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11, copilot+
