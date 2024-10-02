Windows 11 24H2 Is Microsoft's Biggest Update In 2 Years And It's Rolling Out Now





Microsoft announced it has begun a phased roll out of its Windows 11 2024 update, otherwise known as Windows 11 24H2, which the company describes as a "full operating system (OS) swap" containing brand new foundational elements to help usher in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) experiences. Being that's a major update—the biggest in two years—the phased roll out should help ensure that any unforeseen bugs and glitches are met with minimal fall out to the Windows community at large.





That's always a tricky thing, considering that there are so many different hardware and software combinations in the wild. In case anyone needs reminded of this, Microsoft this week yanked a preview update (KB5043145) after reports surfaced that it was sending some PCs into a boot loop with a dreaded blue screen of death (BSOD) error.





"If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we may put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved. Over time, we will make the 2024 Update available to more and more devices based on hardware eligibility, reliability metrics and other factors that impact the update experience," Microsoft explains.













That said, the 24H2 update brings several notable upgrades to Windows systems. One of those is the r eturn of Recall in preview form. While the initial planned roll out was met with controversy over privacy concerns, Microsoft's reboot introduces several changes, such as making it opt-in by default. It also comes with a host of settings for users to fine tine Recall to their comfort level. Additional, Microsoft is giving users the option of uninstalling Recall if they're just not feeling it.





Microsoft is also promising an improved search experience in Windows with the 2H24 update, as well as Wi-Fi 7 support, an Energy Saver feature that replaces the Battery Saver settings, Bluetooth LE Audio enhancements for hearing aides Audio, support for HDR backgrounds, a more streamlined File Explorer, and several other bells and whistles





There are also some updates available from the Microsoft Store, including super resolution in Photos, and both generative fill and erase in Paint. These are great tools for users who are not interested in third-party apps like Photoshop.





