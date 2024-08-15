Will Your Vehicle Make It To 250K Miles? Odds Revealed In Car Reliability Study

Toyota Tundra - 36.6%

Toyota Sequoia - 36.4%

Toyota 4Runner - 26.8%

Toyota Tacoma - 26.7%

Toyota Highlander Hybrid - 25.9%

Honda Ridgeline - 25.8%

Chevrolet Suburban - 22.0%

Toyota Avalon - 22.0%

Lexus GS - 20.7%

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 18.8%

The site also ranked the odds to hit 250K miles by brand, with the pecking order landing at Toyota (17%), Honda (13.6%), Ram (11.5%), GMC (11.4%), Chevrolet (10.5%), Lexus (9.7%), and Ford (9.5%).

