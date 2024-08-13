CATEGORIES
Check Your Toyota After Recall Issued For 33,800 Vehicles For A Sticker Mistake

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 13, 2024, 11:00 AM EDT
If you purchased or own a Toyota with added OEM accessories installed by North American Toyota dealer Gulf States Toyota, you might want to check whether your vehicle is part of a recent recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explains that the recall is—believe it or not—due to a simple sticker that shows incorrect load-carrying capacity.

This may not be your typical broad-scope or engine-related Toyota recall, but still something important to highlight. A recall filing with the NHTSA was recently made by Gulf States Toyota, a Houston, Texas-based dealership group, stating that almost 34,000 vehicles from its inventory (sold or otherwise) have dealership-installed accessories that have incorrectly applied load-carrying information labels. 

Adding accessories to a vehicle logically alters the final load capacity, but in the case of the 34,000 vehicles (covering 22 Toyota models at that, listed below), the stickers didn't reflect the correct load capacity. The potential issue here is that owners could overload their vehicles based on the sticker's incorrect figures, thus increasing the odds of damages, crashes, or injuries. 

The filed document by Gulf State Toyota states that the stickers may not conform to FMVSS 110.S10.2 safety standards, which "requires that the amount of weight the load carrying capacity is reduced by be accurate within one percent of the actual added weight."

According to the recall, letters would've already been sent to its dealerships by August 9, with letters to owners sent out on or before September 16. Owners won't be required to bring their vehicles in; instead each recall letter will come with amended labels and detailed installation instructions. 

The model-year and models affected by the Gulf States Toyota recall are as follows:

  • 2023–2024 BZ4X
  • 2025 Camry Hybrid
  • 2024 Corolla
  • 2023–2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid
  • 2023–2025 Crown
  • 2024 4Runner
  • 2023–2024 Highlander, Highlander Hybrid
  • 2024 Grand Highlander, Grand Highlander Hybrid
  • 2023–2024 GR Corolla
  • 2024 GR86
  • 2023 GR Supra
  • 2024 Land Cruiser Hybrid
  • 2023–2024 Prius, Prius Prime
  • 2023–2024 Sequoia Hybrid
  • 2024 Tacoma, Tacoma Hybrid
  • 2023–2024 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid
  • 2023–2024 Venza Hybrid
Alternatively, owners of Toyotas sold by the dealership group can visit the NHTSA website or Toyota's recall lookup site to find out if their vehicle is part of this recall.
