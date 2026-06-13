Will Your Apple Device Run Siri AI? Here's The Full Compatibility List
Sounds great. Whether anyone gets to use it comes down to the silicon sitting inside their hardware, however.
On the iPhone side, devices powered by the A17 Pro or newer silicon are compatible. The A19 Pro powers the iPhone 17 Pro Max, 17 Pro, and iPhone Air, so they're good to go. The A19 powers the iPhone 17 and 17e. The A18 Pro is inside the iPhone 16 Pro Max and 16 Pro, the A18 takes care of the 16 Plus, 16, and 16e, and the A17 Pro brings the iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro along for the ride. Anything older misses the cut, including a regular iPhone 15. Harsh, but not shocking given how hungry these models are for processing power.
iPad coverage includes any iPad Pro or iPad Air with an M1 chip or newer, as well as the iPad mini powered by the A17 Pro. The Apple Vision Pro with M2 silicon or newer is also supported.
MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini owners qualify starting with the M1 chip. The Mac Studio needs at least an M1 Max, and Mac Pro support kicks in only with the M2 Ultra and beyond. The wallet-friendly MacBook Neo also makes the list, running an A18 Pro chip lifted straight from the iPhone 16 Pro.
The Apple Watch is a curious omission from Apple's main compatibility roster. However, the WWDC26 press release notes that Series 9 or later, Ultra 2 or later, and the Apple Watch SE 3 can tap into Siri AI when paired with a nearby supported iPhone.
Note that downloading the iOS 27 developer beta does not give immediate access to Siri AI. The rebuilt assistant sits behind an opt-in waitlist tucked inside the Settings menu under Apple Intelligence, mirroring the phased rollout Apple used when Apple Intelligence first arrived on iOS 18. Users must join the queue and wait for an approval notification before the new Siri becomes available.
Long story short, recent Apple silicon and any iPhone 15 Pro or newer will work with the new Siri AI. Older gear keeps doing what it has always done, just without the shiny new digital sidekick.