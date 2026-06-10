Apple Taps NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs In Google Cloud To Power Next-Gen Siri AI





Historically, Apple has guarded its ecosystem by keeping data processing within its own custom-built data centers. However, the sheer demands of high-level generative AI have driven the company to look beyond its borders. By expanding its Private Cloud Compute (PCC) framework into third-party environments, Apple is utilizing Google Cloud as a hosting environment.









As generative AI models grow increasingly sophisticated, the line between on-device processing and massive cloud computation is blurring, and if this alliance is any indicator , it could mean a change in how the AI infrastructure is built moving forward. Here, Apple is no longer pretending that every useful model can live entirely on an iPhone. It's betting that users will accept a more powerful assistant if the engineering behind it still feels locked down, inspectable, and hard to trust only in name.





Main image credit: NVIDIA