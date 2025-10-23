Will Sony's PlayStation 6 Cost Half As Much As Microsoft's Next Xbox Console?
Now, leaker Kepler_L2 is projecting a price of US$600 for the PlayStation 6, while claiming that the next-gen Xbox is targeting a price point as high as US$1200. If we consider how badly PlayStation 3's price point hurt it in the early part of that generation despite the PlayStation 2 dominating the prior console conflict, that situation looks pretty tough for Microsoft. Previously, we covered alleged leaks from Moore's Law is Dead claiming that the AMD Magnus APU inside the next-gen Xbox would be more powerful than the PlayStation 6 and push it to US$1000. MLiD also believed that the PlayStation 6 would target US$800. These new estimates point toward a very different approach in console hardware between Sony and Microsoft, even though they're both based on the same next-gen AMD architecture.
But is it winning logic for Xbox in today's hyper-competitive gaming marketplace? Unless the next-gen Xbox proves truly competitive with PCs in its price range and eats up a substantial amount of the PC gaming market, probably not. There are justifications for the PlayStation 3's launch price point when one considers it shipped with built-in storage, Blu-Ray, and Wi-Fi support while equivalent adapters for 360 would raise the price point substantially, not to mention free online play versus the subscription-based Xbox Live at the time. The PlayStation 3 also had certain hardware advantages over the Xbox 360, but the oblique nature of the Cell architecture resulted in most third-party games being quicker to develop and easier to run on Xbox 360 hardware instead. If the next-gen Xbox costs more, it will be primarily because Microsoft is betting on more powerful hardware and a more open platform—but it's making that bet from a distant third place in the home console market, not off a historic victory like Sony's PlayStation 2.
At the end of the day, these pricing details and hardware specifications remain purely speculative until we see official confirmation of these details. As much as some people inside and outside the industry may trust @Kepler_L2 and other such leakers making these comments, things can always change between development and release. If Microsoft really chooses to go through with this launch pricing, and Sony gets to undercut the next Xbox by a whopping US$600 instead of just US$200, the next generation may be won before it's even begun. Even MLiD's estimation does not bode well for Xbox, and higher pricing for Xbox consoles and plans have already seen historic backlash.
Image Credit: PlayStation