Will NVIDIA Launch More RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs? Major PC Vendor Spills The Beans

"Neither XMG nor SCHENKER plan to introduce laptops with NVIDIA GPUs other than those currently known and available during the first quarter; even minor updates, such as increased VRAM, are not slated," the PC maker states on its website in reference to its laptop roadmap.











This certainly makes sense in the current market conditions, with some lukewarm levels of consumer purchasing power industry wide. Consumers may not typically upgrade their expensive laptops nearly as often as discreet GPUs for desktops as well, giving a product such as the GeForce RTX 4090 mobile version a bit more staying power for some.

