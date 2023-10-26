GeForce RTX 4080 Super Leak Seemingly Provides Clarity On What GPU NVIDIA Will Use
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super rumors are coming at us faster than ever - signifying something may be coming. The popularity of the existing GeForce RTX 4080 has been tepid at best, with gamers avoiding the $1,199 MSRP GPU. While this lukewarm GPU market is not exactly calling for another $1,000+ gaming behemoth, the "Super" variant of the GeForce RTX 4080 certainly can bring with it a few bonuses.
With a recent listing on the "PCI ID Repository" by T4CFantasy, we see a potential AD103 GPU for the "Super" variant. This is the same as the existing GeForce RTX 4080, and not the AD102 that inhabits the GeForce RTX 4090. While we are unsure of specs and other such details, this may certainly point to a slightly weaker refresh that we'd like to see. Would NVIDIA hold the AD102 GPU for a potential GeForce RTX 4080 Ti instead? That would more closely match it with the GeForce RTX 4090 specs, albeit it with a rumored 20GB of VRAM instead.
PCI ID Repository listing by T4CFantasy Indicating AD102
With a recent listing on the "PCI ID Repository" by T4CFantasy, we see a potential AD103 GPU for the "Super" variant. This is the same as the existing GeForce RTX 4080, and not the AD102 that inhabits the GeForce RTX 4090. While we are unsure of specs and other such details, this may certainly point to a slightly weaker refresh that we'd like to see. Would NVIDIA hold the AD102 GPU for a potential GeForce RTX 4080 Ti instead? That would more closely match it with the GeForce RTX 4090 specs, albeit it with a rumored 20GB of VRAM instead.
Let's speculate on potential product stacking with these rumors on the GeForce RTX 4080 Super. The AD103 GPU means that it would share more in common with the existing GeForce RTX 4080, likely including the 16GB of VRAM. If it still comes in at a $1,199 MSRP to replace the incumbent GPU, the performance gain may not be enough to entice gamers. A heavily discounted GeForce RTX 4080 would likely steal its thunder, with slightly less performance but more value.
A potential GeForce RTX 4080 Super is likely to be much more attractive to buyers if it did pack the AD102 GPU, 20GB of VRAM, increased performance, and the same $1199 MSRP. Given the fact that the GeForce RTX 4090 has still been in demand worldwide with this same AD102 GPU, we're not sure NVIDIA wants to bottleneck that production with another variant. Thus, the AD103 GPU choice certainly does make sense for NVIDIA, and we're capped with performance increase somewhere beneath the GeForce RTX 4090 level.
The key factor would really come down to the MSRP pricing. There's no indication it will be the same $1,199 MSRP as the existing product, but we'd guess that is more likely. This would drop the existing GeForce RTX 4080 to a possible $999, a price we've seen during sales events recently. NVIDIA surely would be happy to move more of its GeForce RTX 4080 on store shelves at a lower price and not mind if the Super variant sells in more niche numbers, we'd imagine.
A potential GeForce RTX 4080 Super is likely to be much more attractive to buyers if it did pack the AD102 GPU, 20GB of VRAM, increased performance, and the same $1199 MSRP. Given the fact that the GeForce RTX 4090 has still been in demand worldwide with this same AD102 GPU, we're not sure NVIDIA wants to bottleneck that production with another variant. Thus, the AD103 GPU choice certainly does make sense for NVIDIA, and we're capped with performance increase somewhere beneath the GeForce RTX 4090 level.
The key factor would really come down to the MSRP pricing. There's no indication it will be the same $1,199 MSRP as the existing product, but we'd guess that is more likely. This would drop the existing GeForce RTX 4080 to a possible $999, a price we've seen during sales events recently. NVIDIA surely would be happy to move more of its GeForce RTX 4080 on store shelves at a lower price and not mind if the Super variant sells in more niche numbers, we'd imagine.