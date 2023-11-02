Huge Alan Wake 2 Patch Brings Over 200 Improvements And Fixes A Really Annoying Bug

Path Tracing is brutal on hardware, but beautiful.

Fixes addressing the lighting in the game are also here, with improved lighting. This should not be understated, since lighting is such a critical part of Alan Wake 2's appeal. Lighting can bring even the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 to its knees with its implementation of path traced indirect lighting and the impressive ray tracing preset.



While these are demanding technologies, seeing items such as lighting fully optimized will be one less item to worry about for your graphics card. Other fixes to game stopping bugs have also been applied, especially when it pertains to certain missions. Some bugs may cause progress to come to a screeching halt, such as in the Deerfast mission. Those are key to get resolved for the gaming experience, above even graphics. So it's certainly good see these fixed.