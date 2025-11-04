Why GTA 6 And All Future Grand Theft Auto Games Will Stay In The US

So, the justification is twofold: both a story-related reason related to over-the-top archetypes common in American media, and most crucially for a video game, the gameplay implications of easily-accessible guns and vehicles.





The United States naturally lends itself to open-world crime RPGs like the Grand Theft Auto series in a way that few other settings can provide, especially when one locks in on major cities and the histories of various mobs and gangs operating within them. Two major examples that stick out for me personally are Vice City and the portable-only Chinatown Wars. Vice City is of course based in Florida and drenched in appropriate cartel and Scarface influences, while Chinatown Wars adopts the classic top-down GTA gameplay to Nintendo DS & PSP but with a distinct Chinese Triad flavor. This combined with the cel-shaded style of the original release allowed Chinatown Wars to adopt some different cultural influences while still providing series-true Grand Theft Auto gameplay.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games