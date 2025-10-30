CATEGORIES
home News

Take-Two CEO Proclaims That AI Can't Make Games Like Grand Theft Auto

by Alan VelascoThursday, October 30, 2025, 02:15 PM EDT
take two ceo ai hero
Discussion surrounding the use of AI in game development is once again at the forefront, after EA recently announced its partnership with Stability AI. Those who work in the industry at a variety of levels have chimed in on the matter, and that now includes Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, one of the biggest game publishers in the world.

While speaking at CNBC’s Technology Executive Council Summit, Zelnick shared that AI isn’t yet capable of producing the work necessary to accompany the release of a game like Grand Theft Auto. “Let’s say there were no constraints [on AI]. Could we push a button tomorrow and create an equivalent to the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ marketing plan?” he posited to attendees in the audience. “The answer is no.”

Additionally, Zelnick doesn’t look as if he’s in any hurry to use AI to replace the talented game developers that play an instrumental role in the publisher’s hit franchises. “I am of the view that you wouldn’t end up with anything very good. You end up with something pretty derivative.” He would later add that it’s because “there is no creativity that can exist by definition in any AI model, because it is data-driven.”

But is Zelnick correct in this broad, sweeping statement?

take two ceo ai body

There is another concern beyond the limitations on current AI models, though. Zelnick points out that anything created using an AI model won’t receive the same copyright protections as something created by a human. As a company that relies on protecting and fostering its successful IP portfolio, this would be a deal-breaker.

Moreover, the Take Two CEO believes that companies should be mindful of not trampling on others’ copyrights, which might be difficult because AI models are often trained on copyrighted materials.

Zelnick’s comments illustrate that the present and foreseeable future for AI in game development will likely be as a tool to enhance the game-making process, rather than a wholesale replacement of the people who make our favorite blockbuster titles.
Tags:  Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), AI, take two interactive
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment