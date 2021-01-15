WhatsApp Tries To Clear Confusion Surrounding Facebook Data Sharing Policy





WhatsApp has been embroiled in a flurry of confusion since a change in the company's privacy policy sparked the ire of many. People such as Elon Musk suggested that users switch to rival Signal as it does not collect nearly as much data, and that call to action sparked millions to download Signal. All this chaos did not fall on deaf ears, though, as WhatsApp is pushing back its changes and trying to clean up the mess it made.









Since these things seemed to cause a lot of confusion, the date people will have to review and accept the terms is being shoved back until May 15th. The company is also planning to "clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp."