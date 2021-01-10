Musk Hails Signal Over WhatsApp's Lousy Data Privacy, Microsoft Flaunts Skype





Earlier this week, WhatsApp unveiled a new privacy policy that effectively forced users to share data with Facebook. For an app that touted its user privacy and end-to-end encryption in the past, this recent development is none too kosher. It did not sit well with many users and prominent ones, like Elon Musk, who quickly and directly suggested on Twitter to switch to Signal.

Signal is a private chat client with end-to-end encryption created by Signal itself. They claim that they cannot read messages or listen to calls, and therefore no one else can either. The website for Signal states that “Privacy isn’t an optional mode — it’s just the way that Signal works.” The platform touts’ users such as Edward Snowden, famed whistleblower, and Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter. If you want to see how Signal stacks up against other messaging clients, we collected Apple's privacy labels showing what data is linked to you through each app.



Skype respects your privacy. We are committed to keeping your personal data private and do not sell to 3rd parties: https://t.co/FLGwMmSNHv pic.twitter.com/dupbfejr7m — Skype (@Skype) January 8, 2021