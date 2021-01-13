Facebook's Confusing Stance On WhatsApp Privacy Policy Drives Users To Rival Signal

What'sApp does not keep logs of who everyone is calling

WhatsApp cannot see your shared location and neither can Facebook

WhatsApp does not share your contacts with Facebook

WhatsApp groups remain private

You can set your messages to disappear

You can download your data

That is all fine and dandy, but what still has users concerned is that Facebook did not outline in the FAQ. Specifically, what data Facebook will collect through WhatsApp, as opposed to what data it will ignore.





Also troubling is what was a contradiction in Facebook's own policy when the FAQ first went up. In one breath, the company says WhatsApp and Facebook both can't see your location, and then later on in the article, it originally stated, "We collect and use precise location information from your device with your permission when you choose to use location-related features, like when you decide to share your location with your contacts or view locations nearby or locations others have shared with you."





That has since been edited out, but is troubling (and confusing) that it was there in the first place. All of this has prompted users to seek refuge elsewhere. Earlier this week, Elon Musk hailed Signal over WhatsApp, and that is quickly becoming the go-to messaging service.













At present, Signal is the top free app at both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, according to Apptopia's tracking of such things. Signal is another chat client with end-to-end encryption, with claims that it can't read messages or listen to calls, and neither can anyone else.





"Privacy isn't an optional mode—it's just the way that Signal works," Signal states on its website. It also lists prominent figures such as Edward Snowden and Jack Dorsey among its users.

