Webb Telescope Discovers Alien Salt Skies On Famous Pink Planet
Located 57 light-years from Earth, GJ504b has captivated scientists since its discovery in 2013. Despite its enchanting appearance, ground-based telescopes have so far failed to see through its faint, distant light, leaving experts guessing about its true nature. However, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unlocked the planet's environment rich in exotic chemistry and surrounded by salty skies.
This low temperature, caused by the planet aging and cooling over 2.5 to 4 billion years (according to estimates), made it nearly impossible to capture from Earth. Where ground-based telescopes failed after countless nights of observation, it only took Webb two hours to obtain its first images. By filtering out the glare of the planet’s sun-like host star, the telescope isolated GJ504b’s faint light, breaking it down into a spectrum that we could begin deciphering.
The resulting data initially presented a puzzle, showing a heavy mix of water vapor, methane, carbon dioxide, and ammonia. When researchers fed these elements into advanced astrophysical simulation models, the equations yielded physically impossible atmospheric behaviors. The breakthrough came when the team added clouds to their simulations to see how they might block or scatter the light. After testing various configurations, they discovered that clouds composed of vaporized salt particles perfectly matched the telescope's readings, smoothing out the signatures of deeper chemical layers.