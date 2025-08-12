Waze Says It's The End Of The Road For Millions Of Android Phones





For many this won't be an issue as the vast majority of active smartphones are already running later Android versions. However, the decision is expected to have a notable impact on two specific groups of users. The first are those who use older, dedicated tablets or smartphones as in-car navigation units. These devices, often repurposed to avoid draining a primary phone’s battery, are frequently not updated beyond their original factory software.









The second, and perhaps more significant, group affected by this change are drivers with older or aftermarket infotainment systems. Many of these Android-based head units, particularly those from smaller manufacturers, were sold with outdated software and never received a single update. These systems are now effectively at a crossroads: either they continue to use the stalemate version of Waze or owners might be forced to consider an alternative. Of course, there's a third group of Wazers who have not upgraded their phones in years, but like dial-up modem users, that's an even smaller subset.