Google Maps Just Got Waze Better With This Borrowed Traffic Feature

As part of its promise to improve the incident reporting UI a few months ago, Google is finally rolling out Google Maps and Waze reports from community users across all platforms. This means users will slowly begin to see these changes on Android, iOS, Android Auto, Android Automotive, and Apple CarPlay. When available, Google stated that incident data will "come from the Maps and Waze communities, and you can even see which app a report came from."





Waze mirrored Google's statement by saying that starting with police alerts (with more data types along the way), "Google Maps will surface reports from our drivers with attribution to Waze directly in the app."

Google Maps with Waze incident data integration. (Credit: Truckin_18 via Reddit)