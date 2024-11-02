CATEGORIES
home News

Waze Is Getting A Great Hands-Free Upgrade Thanks To AI, Watch The Demo

by Alan VelascoSaturday, November 02, 2024, 11:33 AM EDT
waze gemini hero
Google’s Gemini AI continues to be integrated throughout the company’s portfolio of apps and services. This time around, the AI assistant is making its way to Waze, which is used for up-to-date traffic data based on the information provided by its users. There are two new features available, one of which is possible thanks to Gemini, which are intended to “keep drivers up to date on their journeys.”

The first new feature, dubbed Conversational Reporting, will allow users to report incidents “including traffic, potholes, construction” by simply using their voice. After tapping the reporting button, users can describe what they’re seeing as if they were talking to another person. An example provided by Google is, “Looks like there are cars jammed up ahead!” The company says Gemini will understand and properly input the report; however, the AI will ask follow-up questions if necessary. If it works as intended this will be a great addition as it helps keeps drivers focused on the road instead of messing too much with their phone.


The second feature, School Zones, will point out to users when they enter these areas once this information had been added by Waze editors. Whenever a user is “driving near a school when it’s open and we have information for that school zone available, you’ll receive an alert that reminds you to be extra cautious.” Hopefully, this feature serves as an effective reminder for drivers who might be distracted and missed any signage informing them they’re driving through a school zone.

Conversational Reporting will debut this week as a beta feature available to English speaking users on iOS and Android, eventually rolling out to more languages in the coming months. Meanwhile, School Zones will make its way to Android and iOS users “globally later this year.”
Tags:  Google, Gemini, Waze, AI, (nasdaq:goog), waze-navigation
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment