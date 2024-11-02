Waze Is Getting A Great Hands-Free Upgrade Thanks To AI, Watch The Demo
The first new feature, dubbed Conversational Reporting, will allow users to report incidents “including traffic, potholes, construction” by simply using their voice. After tapping the reporting button, users can describe what they’re seeing as if they were talking to another person. An example provided by Google is, “Looks like there are cars jammed up ahead!” The company says Gemini will understand and properly input the report; however, the AI will ask follow-up questions if necessary. If it works as intended this will be a great addition as it helps keeps drivers focused on the road instead of messing too much with their phone.
The second feature, School Zones, will point out to users when they enter these areas once this information had been added by Waze editors. Whenever a user is “driving near a school when it’s open and we have information for that school zone available, you’ll receive an alert that reminds you to be extra cautious.” Hopefully, this feature serves as an effective reminder for drivers who might be distracted and missed any signage informing them they’re driving through a school zone.
Conversational Reporting will debut this week as a beta feature available to English speaking users on iOS and Android, eventually rolling out to more languages in the coming months. Meanwhile, School Zones will make its way to Android and iOS users “globally later this year.”