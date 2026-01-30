Waymo Robotaxi Hits Child Near School, Triggering Federal Probe





Waymo released a detailed blog post with technical data just days after the crash. In the statement, the company said that the taxi's automated driving system detected the child as soon as they emerged from behind the visual obstruction of the parked SUV. It goes on to say that the vehicle "braked hard," rapidly decelerating from 17 mph to less than 6 mph before the moment of impact. To bolster its case, Waymo pointed to its own peer-reviewed safety models, claiming that a fully attentive human driver in the exact same scenario would have likely struck the child at 14 mph, thus potentially causing more injury.







