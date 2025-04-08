CATEGORIES
home News

Waymo Sets Course For In-Car Cameras To Train AI, Will It Sell Ads Too?

by Aaron LeongTuesday, April 08, 2025, 10:30 AM EDT
hero waymo jaguar
Robotaxi service provider Waymo might be prepping to use its in-vehicle cameras to train AI as well as target ads to riders. This info comes a leaked draft policy which the company confirms is real, but asserts besides being a feature in development, the document is full of "placeholder text" and that Waymo machine learning (ML) data isn't designed to identify individuals in the first place.

Reliable tech scooper Jane Wong Man Chun has somehow gotten her hands on an unreleased Waymo rider policy with some interesting ramifications. The terms in the screenshot clearly sates that "Waymo may share data to improve and analyze its functionality and to tailor products, services, ads, and offers to your interests," sparking some privacy concerns that Waymo plans to use in-cabin video captured from its self-driving taxis to potentially peddle goods and services to riders.

Granted, there are two opt-out options that allow customers to prevent Waymo from selling or sharing their personal information or use the data to train its own generative AI (GAI) models. The opt-out isn't necessarily by the goodwill and thoughtfulness of the company, but is provided to comply to California's Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which gives California residents the control over how their personal information is used and sold.

waymo minivan1

However, there are a couple of issues with this. Waymo's burgeoning fully autonomous ride-hailing service has spread to Phoenix with plans to spread to Austin, Miami, Las Vegas, and beyond. While Texas and Florida have similar privacy protection rights as the CCPA, Arizona doesn't. Another possible issue is if riders order a Waymo taxi via another service like Uber—will customers have the option to opt-in/out of Waymo's policy?

Waymo's stance on the controversial ads language, as provided to The Verge, is that the policy (and feature) is still under development. If anything the company states that "the data is used among other things, to train models for safety, to make sure cars are clean, find lost items, provide help in case of emergency, check that in-car rules are being followed and improve products and services. Waymo’s ML systems are not designed to use this data to identify individual people, and there are no plans to use this data for targeted ads."

We hope Waymo is true to its word, but since it's a Google-owned company, many are understandably dubious.
Tags:  Google, Privacy, self-driving cars, waymo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment