Tesla Fails School Bus Test In Disturbing Fashion As It Slams Into Child-Sized Dummies





Public safety advocacy groups are sounding the alarm after a recent independent test of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software showed alarming failures, with a Model Y repeatedly blowing past stopped school buses with flashing lights and stop signs, en route to striking child-sized mannequins. The demonstrations, conducted in Austin, Texas, raise serious questions about the readiness of Tesla's autonomous technology for widespread deployment, especially as the company pushes for its robotaxi service in the city.







The test, called The Dawn Project—spearhead by Tesla Takedown and ResistAustin—simulated a common road scenario: a school bus stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended, and a child attempting to cross the street. Video from the demonstrations shows a Tesla Model Y, operating with the latest FSD software version 13.2.9, failing to recognize and react appropriately to the stopped bus. In each of the eight runs, the vehicle disregarded the flashing lights and stop sign, proceeding to collide with child-sized dummies that were dragged into the vehicle's path.





