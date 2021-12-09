Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch NASA's X-Ray Telescope To Study Black Holes
It feels like NASA is sending new technology into space almost daily as of late. Just two days ago the space agency launched its newest communications satellite, the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD), that will provide a link for communication for spacecraft that is not in direct line-of-sight with ground communications. Later this month NASA is hoping to launch its James Webb Space Telescope that will be the world's largest and most powerful space science observatory. NASA hopes to be able to answer fundamental questions about the universe and its origins with the data from the Webb Telescope.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/v9VAb8UITL— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 9, 2021
Polarized light contains unique details about its origin and what it passes through. Light is made up of interconnected waves of electric and magnetic fields that interact with each other in such a way that makes them vibrate, or oscillate, at 90-degree angles to the path the light is traveling. For example, a standard light bulb produces electric fields that vibrate every which way. If light is scattered or reflected by particles or surfaces, the light can become polarized, with vibrations coordinated in one direction.
The ability of IXPE's powerful X-ray vision is made possible by state-of-art polarization detectors developed in Italy. The observatory carries three identical telescopes, each having its own set of nested cylinder-shaped mirrors that collect X-rays and feed them into a detector. That detector then takes a picture of incoming X-rays and measures both the amount of and direction of polarization.
Dr. Martin Weisskopf, IXPE's principal investigator said, "IXPE will help us test and refine our theories of how the universe works. There may be even more exciting answers ahead than the ones we've hypothesized. Better yet, we may find whole lists of new questions to ask."
NASA is certainly positioning itself to answer many questions scientists, astronomers and everyone else has had for many years. With each new launch of technology, the agency adds another means of gathering new data that can be used to look at our universe and beyond in ways never before possible. Whether that data answers existing questions, or adds new ones to the fold will only be known with time.