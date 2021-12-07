Watch Atlas V Rocket Carrying NASA's Cutting-Edge Laser Comms Tech Liftoff To Space









Once LCRD is in orbit, the engineers at LCRD's mission operations center in Las Cruces, New Mexico will take over and start the activation process by turning on the payload and preparing to start transmitting data via infrared lasers. LCRD will spend its early days sending practice test data to and from its ground stations. As messages from the ground are sent up as radio waves, LCRD will reply with optical signals. The test data that will include things such as spacecraft health data, tracking and telemetry will be used to ensure LCRD is working properly.





Scientists postulate that SEPs originate from swarms of seed particles that reside in the corona that are already ten times hotter and more energetic than their next door neighbors. SEP swarms are considered very serious in the eyes of NASA, because when it comes to spacecraft they can destroy electronics, corrupt a satellite's computer programming, damage solar panels, and perhaps disorient a spacecraft's star tracker that is used for navigation. It is likened to driving through a blizzard and getting lost.





On top of all that, SEPs can pass through a spacecraft or an astronaut's skin, where they can cause damage to cells and even DNA. This damage could increase the risk of cancer in the astronauts who are in the SEPs path. One can see why being able to predict when these SEPs will occur is so important.