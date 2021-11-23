Unforeseen ‘Incident’ Delays Launch Of NASA’s Amazing Webb Space Telescope





But after traveling 5,800 miles to reach its destination in Kourou, French Guinea, an incident during Webb's launch preparation has NASA delaying the launch until at least December 22, 2021. Technicians were preparing to attach Webb to the launch vehicle adapter, which is used to connect the JWST with the upper stage of the Ariane 5 rocket. During this process an unplanned release of a clamp band occurred and caused a vibration throughout the observatory.





Another of the missions that JWST will have once launched is to get a better picture of sub-Neptunes, the most common type of planet observed in the galaxy. The problem that exists right now is getting a clear picture of the sub-Neptune's atmosphere. This is due to aerosols, or tiny particles and droplets that make up clouds or haze. These particles scatter light and have caused previous attempts via spectroscopy useless in determining gas composition. The hope is that SWJT will be able to provide a much clearer view of sub-Neptunes and their atmospheres.









Webb is slated to do a whole lot once it finally reaches space. So, there is no doubt that NASA wants its launch as soon as possible, but not at the risk of damaging this incredible piece of technology that will inevitably give us all a better look into the depths of space.





Images Source: NASA

