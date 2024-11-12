CATEGORIES
Warner Bros Is Selling Batmobile Replicas From The Dark Knight For $3 Million

by Aaron LeongTuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:08 AM EDT
hero batman tumbler
Suffering from a severe case of midlife crisis? Just won the lottery and need some ideas on what to spend it on? If your answer is "yes" to one or the other (or both), you might be interested in purchasing one of the ten Batman Tumbler replicas being made by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and Relevance International. The vehicles are as screen-accurate as you can get, with some caveats of course. Otherwise, you can finally live out your dream as Bruce Wayne/Batman/coolest dad on the block. Just be sure to set aside $3 million to take one of these home.

tumbler front%20(2)

Look at this thing. The Tumbler is perhaps one of the more recognizable movie props on the planet, but so far no one has come close to recreating this 5,500-pound beast in its proper movie blueprint glory. Enter Warner Bros. and the California-based custom builder Action Vehicle Engineering:(AVE) to celebrate the Batman franchise's 85th anniversary—the film studio has sanctioned 10 fully functional Tumblers, based off of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, to be made.

Visually, almost every detail of the Tumbler is brought over from the big screen into the real world. The replica will be similar in size, coming in at 15 ft long, 9 ft 3 in wide, and 5 ft tall. For the movie, the vehicle was powered by a robust 5.7-liter GM V8 with 500 horsepower, but the replica gains a 6.2-liter LS3 motor with 525 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque. AVE will construct the chassis with tubular aeronautical steel, while the body will have a combination of Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal fiberglass.

Tumbler rear%20(2)

There's a jet engine out back, although shooting flames are not part of the package. However, the Tumbler has a smoke screen, which can be used to hide your shame after you realized that you've just spent $3 million for something that's not road legal. Yes, this replica is strictly a show car and you'll likely need to pay someone else to transport the Tumbler to your nephew's birthday party.

Nonetheless, the hefty price tag also brings a movie-accurate cabin, which customers can choose between left-hand and right-hand drive. Otherwise, there's very little customization options available for the replica Tumbler—there's only one colorway (black), fixed tire sizes (large and monster), and no cupholder (because Batman never drinks while on the job... or ever for that matter). 

The order books for the Tumbler seemingly ended in October, but since the request form is still running, we're guessing not all 10 have been spoken for yet.
