Warner Bros. Games Scoops Up Developer Of MultiVersus As Season 2 Lands
Warner Bros. Games announced it has scooped up the developer of MultiVersus just ahead of the game's second season. Los Angeles based Player First Games will continue to operate under the leadership of its co-founders, who will in turn answer to Carlos Barbosa, Vice President and Studio Head of Warner Bros. Games in San Diego.
In the world of video game studios, game developers often wake up to find they are under new management, laid off, or worse yet, part of a studio that has been shut down completely. Fortunately for those working for Player First Games, their jobs are safe as Warner Bros. Games takes the helm. This is also good news for fans of the popular MultiVersus brawler, which features some of Warner Bros. most iconic characters.
“We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus, and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games,” remarked David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities.”
MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter with an ever-expanding roster of popular characters based on Warner Bros. Discovery franchises. The expansive roster currently includes epic villains such as the Joker, and Agent Smith from The Matrix, as well as heroes such as Batman, and Superman. Perhaps making the game even more enticing, however, are other playable characters which range from Bugs Bunny, Finn The Human, and Velma from Scooby Doo.
“Our team is excited to join the Warner Bros. Games family, and we feel that this will be great for MultiVersus overall,” remarked Tony Huynh, co-founder of Player First Games. “We are working to make the MultiVersus game experience the best it can be and having our development team integrated with the publisher is optimum for the players.”
Hopefully, for the team at Player First Games, this will mean many more years of employment. However, other studios under the management of Warner Bros. Games are reportedly facing layoffs, such as NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the Mortal Kombat series. The NetherRealm mobile team is expected to be hit the hardest, as it is reportedly shutting down completely.
For the time being, however, jobs are safe at Player First Games following its acquisition by Warner Bros. Games, as MultiVersus Season Two is set to start later today. MultiVersus is available to download on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.