ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Is Packed With Dark Knight Extras, Even A Bat Signal







The Dark Knight apparently has a lucrative side hustle involving smartphones. When he isn't fighting crime in Gotham City, he's collaborating with phone makers on custom themed handsets, like Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge Injustice Edition released six years ago, and now the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition that comes loaded with extras.





Joining forces with ASUS and its ROG Phone 6 is a better fit for the DC superhero. For one, this is a flagship Android handset powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. And secondly, like Batman, the ROG Phone 6 relies on an assortment of tools and features to get the job done, such as a fast 165Hz OLED display, AirTrigger controls with ultrasonic sensors, and an ecosystem of tools and accessories.





As far as we're concerned, the ROG Phone 6 is the gaming phone to buy, if that's what you're after. Incidentally, ASUS also recently announced the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate , which swaps out the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ SoC. That version is also getting the Batman treatment.











Let's talk about some of the extras that are included with the limited edition Batman themed phone. One of the coolest is a miniature Bat-Signal powered by USB-C. It's a replica of the iconic search light that's used to summon Batman, and this one comes with two images that you can beam on a nearby surface.











Buyers also get a stylized Batman ejector pin with a Gotham City-inspired desktop holder, a special protective case with a 3D-layered geometric Batman logo on the outside and a special design (inspired by the Batman graphic novels) on the inside, and a collectible case with Batman and ROG themed lighting.











Beyond the physical goodies, the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition comes with a Batman theme pack that includes a custom startup animation and more.





"Upon pressing the power button of the ROG Phone 6 BATMAN Edition, you’ll see the Batman-themed startup animation, live wallpaper with charging animation and sound effects, Always-on Panel, and incoming call animation and famous yellow Batman logo fingerprint to unlock your phone," ASUS explains.



