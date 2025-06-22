CATEGORIES
Walmart’s Nintendo Switch 2 Restock Is Coming, Here’s Where And When

by Paul LillySunday, June 22, 2025, 10:54 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 in a dock next to a webcam.
Give it enough and it will become commonplace to see Switch 2 consoles sitting on store shelves and readily available for anyone who wants to purchase one. We're not at that point yet. The Switch 2 is not only Nintendo's fastest-selling console of all time, but it's outpaced every other console launch regardless of manufacturer. Suffice to say, it's hard to find one in restock. However, we know when Walmart is planning to restock the hottest console on the block.

How do we know? Because Walmart says so right on the Switch 2's product page. At least as it pertains to the United States, Walmart will restock the Switch 2 on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT). The caveat is that Walmart+ subscribers will get first dibs, with an hour-long early access period before the general public.

That means the restock will open up to non-Walmart+ subscribers starting at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT) on the same day. That's assuming there are any units left, as Walmart warns it will only accept orders "while supplies last." It is anyone's guess how many units it will have available (and hopefully none of them get stolen from a parked semi-truck), and/or how quickly they will sell out. We can say with reasonable certainty, however, that they will sell out.

The good news is, whatever inventory is available, Walmart will sell them online. Here are a handful of pertinent links (to the console pages, as well as a few games that are available now)...
Tags:  Nintendo, walmart, (nyse:wmt), switch 2
