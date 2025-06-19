Can't Find A Switch 2? Blame Thieves Who Stole $1.4M Worth Of Consoles





Excuse us for a being a little sensational with our headline, but with Nintendo's Switch 2 console earning the distinction of being the fastest-selling console in the history of game systems with 3.5 million units sold in the first four days after launch, then it's fair to say that every model produced counts. And so the fact that brazen thieves managed to swipe thousands of Switch 2 consoles from a semi-truck only adds to the frustration of not being able to find one in stock.





The heist was discovered at a Love's Truck Stop location in Colorado during the early morning hours on June 8, 2025, just three days after the Switch 2 released to retail. According to a post on X by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck driver discovered that trailer had been broken into during a pre-trip inspection. The thieves (or less likely, thief as in singular) swiped several pallets containing 2,810 Switch 2 consoles.



Investigators seek information in $1.4 million cargo heist of Nintendo Switch 2 games



On June 8, 2025, at 8:10 a.m., patrol deputies were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop at 1191 S. 1st St. in the @TownofBennett, after a high-dollar cargo heist took place. A semi-truck driver… pic.twitter.com/3d0ZVe5bSF — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 17, 2025

"The total loss of the stolen goods is estimated at more than $1.4 million. The driver told deputies he was en route to a GameStop store in Grapevine, Texas, from Nintendo of America in Redmond, Washington. He told deputies he did not know what was in the trailer, only that it was games or toys," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office wrote on X.





Exactly when or where the theft took place is a mystery. It may have happened in the Town of Bennett or in a different city. Regardless, that's a whole lot of Switch 2 consoles that would have otherwise been a pretty decent restock, assuming that they were all bound for the same GameStop location. Fortunately for our own Thiago Tevisan, he managed to snag one on launch day and post his first impressions of the console , but scores of gamers were not so lucky.





As to the estimated value, the Switch 2 sells in standalone form for $449.99, and in bundle form with Mario Kart World for $499.99. Even if they were all standalone models (doubtful), the retail value still comes out to over $1.2 million.





The Arapahoe Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information about the culprit(s) to call its Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8744. It also says you can leave an anonymous tip.





Both Wario and Bowser did not respond to a request for comment.