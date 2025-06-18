Donkey Kong Bananza And A Bunch More Switch 2 Games Are Live On Amazon





If you've been wondering when Amazon will finally list a selection of Switch 2 games, the answer is right now. Sure, the Switch 2 is a brand new console (see our first impressions ), but Amazon still took its time serving up games for one of the hottest game system launches of all time. We won't hold a grudge, though, because not only has Amazon joined the Switch 2 party, it's done so with some gusto, as we found a whole bunch of Switch 2 games that are up for grabs.





Donkey Kong Bananza, which isn't actually released yet but is available to preorder. Even better, this first party title is not among the highest-priced offerings that are selling for $79.99—it's going for $69.99 on Amazon (and elsewhere). It's only a $10 difference, but whatever, we'll take it. The game releases on July 17, 2025. One of those is, which isn't actually released yet but is available to preorder. Even better, this first party title is not among the highest-priced offerings that are selling for $79.99—it's going for(and elsewhere). It's only a $10 difference, but whatever, we'll take it. The game releases on July 17, 2025.





At least for this particular title, Amazon's timing is spot on. How so? Nintendo just wrapped up its Donkey Kong Bananza Direct event this morning. Check it out...









The slightly longer than 17-minute video shows off a good bit of gameplay footage for the much-anticipated 3D platform title. In it, you can see Donkey Kong smashing his surroundings and even piecing together new structures from the bits he's pummeled.





You can also see various other characters, including Diddy Kong, Cranky Kong, Pauline, and more. Pauline, by the way, is a playable co-op character. Related, the multiplayer aspect supports GameShare, so only one copy of the game is needed to play with a friend or family member on a separate console.





After seeing the gameplay footage, we have high hopes for this title, which follows Mario Kart World as a major first-party game for the Switch 2.



