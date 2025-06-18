CATEGORIES
home News

Donkey Kong Bananza And A Bunch More Switch 2 Games Are Live On Amazon

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 18, 2025, 11:17 AM EDT
Donkey Kong from Donkey Kong Bananaza, with bananas in place of eyeballs.
If you've been wondering when Amazon will finally list a selection of Switch 2 games, the answer is right now. Sure, the Switch 2 is a brand new console (see our first impressions), but Amazon still took its time serving up games for one of the hottest game system launches of all time. We won't hold a grudge, though, because not only has Amazon joined the Switch 2 party, it's done so with some gusto, as we found a whole bunch of Switch 2 games that are up for grabs.

One of those is Donkey Kong Bananza, which isn't actually released yet but is available to preorder. Even better, this first party title is not among the highest-priced offerings that are selling for $79.99—it's going for $69.99 on Amazon (and elsewhere). It's only a $10 difference, but whatever, we'll take it. The game releases on July 17, 2025.

At least for this particular title, Amazon's timing is spot on. How so? Nintendo just wrapped up its Donkey Kong Bananza Direct event this morning. Check it out...


The slightly longer than 17-minute video shows off a good bit of gameplay footage for the much-anticipated 3D platform title. In it, you can see Donkey Kong smashing his surroundings and even piecing together new structures from the bits he's pummeled.

You can also see various other characters, including Diddy Kong, Cranky Kong, Pauline, and more. Pauline, by the way, is a playable co-op character. Related, the multiplayer aspect supports GameShare, so only one copy of the game is needed to play with a friend or family member on a separate console.

After seeing the gameplay footage, we have high hopes for this title, which follows Mario Kart World as a major first-party game for the Switch 2.

Here are a whole bunch more Switch 2 games on Amazon...
Tags:  Amazon, Nintendo, games, (NASDAQ:AMZN), switch 2, donkey kong bananza
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment