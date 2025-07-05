Walmart Deal Days Blow Out HP Laptops And 4K TVs For Big Savings





This is a big month for deals. Next week, Amazon is hosting its Prime Day event , with some early and enticing discounts already appearing (see our roundup of deals that are 50% off or more , which we just posted yesterday). Other retailers are getting in on the action, too. Case in point, Walmart is dishing up some big discounts on a variety of products, including a barrage of HP laptops and 4K televisions.





HP Victus gaming laptop that's on sale for $1,099.99 at Walmart. The retailer is laughably quoting this discount as a $2,899.99 savings over the laptop's inflated $3,999.99 MSRP. Yeah, that's a bit...ambitious? But if you ignore the claimed discount and just look at the bang-for-buck, you'll find that it's pretty decent here. What you see above is a reasonably well-equippedthat's on sale for. The retailer is laughably quoting this discount as a $2,899.99 savings over the laptop's inflated $3,999.99 MSRP. Yeah, that's a bit...ambitious? But if you ignore the claimed discount and just look at the bang-for-buck, you'll find that it's pretty decent here.





This is a newer laptop configuration that flexes NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 5060 GPU based on Blackwell. That means you benefit from having NVIDIA's latest graphics architecture underneath the hood, which enables access to all of the current RTX goodies, including DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation.





This is flanked by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). All of this powers a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate.













65-inch Onn 4K Roku Smart TV that is on sale for $298 at Walmart (save $50). We've certainly come a long way in the realm of modern televisions, to the point where you can find a big 65-inch model for under $300, as is the case here. Looking for an ultra affordable television instead? Then check out thisthat is on sale for. We've certainly come a long way in the realm of modern televisions, to the point where you can find a big 65-inch model for under $300, as is the case here.





Onn is Walmart's house brand (it's not entirely clear if Walmart owns the brand outright or licenses it, but either way, Onn is exclusive to Walmart). This particular model is fairly basic with a native 60Hz refresh rate, but you do get some interesting goodies like HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, support for multiple voice assistants, and built-in Roku support.





You also get three HDMI ports, a LAN port for wired internet, an optical port, a coaxial/cable port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





