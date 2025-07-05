CATEGORIES
home News

Walmart Deal Days Blow Out HP Laptops And 4K TVs For Big Savings

by Paul LillySaturday, July 05, 2025, 09:04 AM EDT
HP Victus laptop on a gray gradient background.
This is a big month for deals. Next week, Amazon is hosting its Prime Day event, with some early and enticing discounts already appearing (see our roundup of deals that are 50% off or more, which we just posted yesterday). Other retailers are getting in on the action, too. Case in point, Walmart is dishing up some big discounts on a variety of products, including a barrage of HP laptops and 4K televisions.

What you see above is a reasonably well-equipped HP Victus gaming laptop that's on sale for $1,099.99 at Walmart. The retailer is laughably quoting this discount as a $2,899.99 savings over the laptop's inflated $3,999.99 MSRP. Yeah, that's a bit...ambitious? But if you ignore the claimed discount and just look at the bang-for-buck, you'll find that it's pretty decent here.

This is a newer laptop configuration that flexes NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 5060 GPU based on Blackwell. That means you benefit from having NVIDIA's latest graphics architecture underneath the hood, which enables access  to all of the current RTX goodies, including DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation.

This is flanked by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). All of this powers a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate.

Onn TV on a gray gradient background.

Looking for an ultra affordable television instead? Then check out this 65-inch Onn 4K Roku Smart TV that is on sale for $298 at Walmart (save $50). We've certainly come a long way in the realm of modern televisions, to the point where you can find a big 65-inch model for under $300, as is the case here.

Onn is Walmart's house brand (it's not entirely clear if Walmart owns the brand outright or licenses it, but either way, Onn is exclusive to Walmart). This particular model is fairly basic with a native 60Hz refresh rate, but you do get some interesting goodies like HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, support for multiple voice assistants, and built-in Roku support.

You also get three HDMI ports, a LAN port for wired internet, an optical port, a coaxial/cable port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Here are some more deals that are up at Walmat...

Person using an HP Chromebook at a desk.
The Chromebook stands out as a particularly good bargain, if you're in the market for such a thing. Additionally, there are a lot more TVs that are on sale. Check out the main Onn TV page for alternative options that are as low as $74 (not a typo).

Sadly, the Switch 2 is not in stock at Walmart at the time of this writing, but keep checking the Switch 2 and Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle product pages.
Tags:  deals, HP, walmart
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment