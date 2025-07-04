Dynamite July 4th Deals Save You 50% Or Higher On Tablets, iRobot Vacuums & More





Even though Amazon's next big Prime Day event is only a few days away (it runs from July 8 to July 11), you don't have to wait in order to score some explosive savings on a variety of tech. To prove it, we scoured Amazon's current deals lineup and found a whole bunch of products that are marked down by 50% or more. So before you fire up the grill and bust out the beer, take a moment to see if any of these items pique your interest.





Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB storage) pictured above is marked down to $69.99 on Amazon (50% off) right now. You need to be a Prime member to score the heavy discount, which makes this half off the MSRP. On top of that, you can save another 20% with a trade-in (just hit the Trade-In button that's below the price on the listing page). To start with, thepictured above is marked down toright now. You need to be a Prime member to score the heavy discount, which makes this half off the MSRP. On top of that, you can save another 20% with a trade-in (just hit the Trade-In button that's below the price on the listing page).





64GB model, which is on sale for $79.99 (56% off). As the model name suggests, this is a larger size tablet with a 10.1-inch screen. It sports a 1080p display (1920x1200) powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 3GHz, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. Or for $10 more, you can snag the, which is on





Both are with Lockscreen Ads. If you want an ad-free lockscreen, add $15 to either model.













iRobot Roomba Plus 405 (G181) combo robot vacuum and mop for $399.99 at Amazon (50% off). This is another half off deal that is exclusive to Prime members, and while still not cheap, it's much cheaper than paying the full $799.99 MSRP. While you're sweeping up on savings, you can clean your carpet and hardware floors with another big discount on thefor. This is another half off deal that is exclusive to Prime members, and while still not cheap, it's much cheaper than paying the full $799.99 MSRP.





This is one of the more advanced robot vacuums out there. It features a ClearView LiDAR system to intelligently map out your home for maximum coverage. Additionally, the dual function nature means it can vacuum your carpet as well as mop your floors. According to iRobot, the autowash dock is good for 75 days of auto-emptying and four weeks of mopping and pad washing (based on one mopping run per week).





There are four levels of suction to choose from, along with ability to configure the Roomba Plus to make multiple passes in high traffic areas, as well as extra scrubbing for a deep clean when needed. It's also compatible with multiple voice assistants (Alexa, Sire, and Google Assistant).





Here are some more great deals that are at least half off...







