CATEGORIES
home News

Dynamite July 4th Deals Save You 50% Or Higher On Tablets, iRobot Vacuums & More

by Paul LillyFriday, July 04, 2025, 10:44 AM EDT
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.
Even though Amazon's next big Prime Day event is only a few days away (it runs from July 8 to July 11), you don't have to wait in order to score some explosive savings on a variety of tech. To prove it, we scoured Amazon's current deals lineup and found a whole bunch of products that are marked down by 50% or more. So before you fire up the grill and bust out the beer, take a moment to see if any of these items pique your interest.

To start with, the Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB storage) pictured above is marked down to $69.99 on Amazon (50% off) right now. You need to be a Prime member to score the heavy discount, which makes this half off the MSRP. On top of that, you can save another 20% with a trade-in (just hit the Trade-In button that's below the price on the listing page).

As the model name suggests, this is a larger size tablet with a 10.1-inch screen. It sports a 1080p display (1920x1200) powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 3GHz, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. Or for $10 more, you can snag the 64GB model, which is on sale for $79.99 (56% off).

Both are with Lockscreen Ads. If you want an ad-free lockscreen, add $15 to either model.

iRobot Roomba Plus 405 on a gray gradient background.

While you're sweeping up on savings, you can clean your carpet and hardware floors with another big discount on the iRobot Roomba Plus 405 (G181) combo robot vacuum and mop for $399.99 at Amazon (50% off). This is another half off deal that is exclusive to Prime members, and while still not cheap, it's much cheaper than paying the full $799.99 MSRP.

This is one of the more advanced robot vacuums out there. It features a ClearView LiDAR system to intelligently map out your home for maximum coverage. Additionally, the dual function nature means it can vacuum your carpet as well as mop your floors. According to iRobot, the autowash dock is good for 75 days of auto-emptying and four weeks of mopping and pad washing (based on one mopping run per week).

There are four levels of suction to choose from, along with ability to configure the Roomba Plus to make multiple passes in high traffic areas, as well as extra scrubbing for a deep clean when needed. It's also compatible with multiple voice assistants (Alexa, Sire, and Google Assistant).

Here are some more great deals that are at least half off...

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with remote and box on a gray gradient background.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment