Victoria's Secret Website Turns Off The Lights After Mysterious Security Incident
Visitors to the Victoria's Secret and PINK websites are currently met with a message stating, "Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in-store services as a precaution." The company assures customers that its physical Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open.
While the nature of the security breach has not been publicly disclosed, a company spokesperson confirmed that "response protocols" were immediately enacted, and external experts have been deployed. The incident has also prompted CEO Hillary Super to inform employees that "recovery is going to take awhile," according to a note seen by Bloomberg News.
This event follows a recent string of high-profile cyberattacks targeting major retailers, particularly in the UK. Marks & Spencer, for example, is facing an estimated $404.7 million (£300 million) hit due to a cyberattack, with disruptions expected to continue for months. The Co-op and Harrods also experienced data theft and operational issues after a similar incident, not to mention brands like Dior (France) and Adidas (Germany) being recent targets as well.