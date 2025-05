Victoria's Secret Website Turns Off The Lights After Mysterious Security Incident

Visitors to the Victoria's Secret and PINK websites are currently met with a message stating, "Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in-store services as a precaution." The company assures customers that its physical Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open.



Lingerie giant Victoria's Secret has abruptly taken down its U.S. website and some in-store services, citing an ongoing "security incident." The move, which has left customers unable to access online shopping and order tracking, comes as the company works with third-party experts to investigate and restore operations. The company has yet disclose the cause of the incident.Visitors to the Victoria's Secret and PINK websites are currently met with a message stating, "Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in-store services as a precaution." The company assures customers that its physical Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open.While the nature of the security breach has not been publicly disclosed, a company spokesperson confirmed that "response protocols" were immediately enacted, and external experts have been deployed. The incident has also prompted CEO Hillary Super to inform employees that "recovery is going to take awhile," according to a note seen by Bloomberg News.













Security experts are advising consumers who have shopped with affected retailers to take proactive measures. This includes changing passwords and enabling two-factor authentication on all relevant accounts, even if a direct notification of compromise has not yet been received.







The shutdown has caused frustration among customers, many of whom have taken to social media to complain about being unable to check order statuses or utilize expiring coupons. The company's share price saw a drop of approximately seven percent on Wednesday following the initial announcement of the incident.This event follows a recent string of high-profile cyberattacks targeting major retailers, particularly in the UK. Marks & Spencer, for example, is facing an estimated $404.7 million (£300 million) hit due to a cyberattack, with disruptions expected to continue for months. The Co-op and Harrods also experienced data theft and operational issues after a similar incident, not to mention brands like Dior (France) and Adidas (Germany) being recent targets as well.As Victoria's Secret races to restore its online presence and services, the incident serves as a strong reminder of the escalating cyber threats facing the retail sector globally. The long-term impact on customer trust and the company's financial performance will become clearer as the investigation unfolds.