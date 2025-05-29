Victoria's Secret Website Turns Off The Lights After Mysterious Security Incident









Lingerie giant Victoria's Secret has abruptly taken down its U.S. website and some in-store services, citing an ongoing "security incident." The move, which has left customers unable to access online shopping and order tracking, comes as the company works with third-party experts to investigate and restore operations. The company has yet disclose the cause of the incident.Visitors to the Victoria's Secret and PINK websites are currently met with a message stating, "Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in-store services as a precaution." The company assures customers that its physical Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open.While the nature of the security breach has not been publicly disclosed, a company spokesperson confirmed that "response protocols" were immediately enacted, and external experts have been deployed. The incident has also prompted CEO Hillary Super to inform employees that "recovery is going to take awhile," according to a note seen by Bloomberg News.













Security experts are advising consumers who have shopped with affected retailers to take proactive measures. This includes changing passwords and enabling two-factor authentication on all relevant accounts, even if a direct notification of compromise has not yet been received.






