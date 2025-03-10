Musk Under Attack? Huge X Cyberattack, Tesla And DOGE Protests Say Yes
State-backed cyber attacks are certainly a thing, but they're usually more discreet than a large-scale denial of service attack; think "stolen government secrets" rather than "shutting down a social media site." This seems more like the work of some very irritated individuals—likely those with an axe to grind against Musk himself. That's no small group, as a group; beyond his personal quirks, Musk has pissed off a lot of people with his Department of Government Efficiency, which has so far supposedly saved the government untold billions of dollars.
Still, whoever is behind the attacks on Musk's products and services is certainly well-organized and well-funded. Across the nation, there have been scattered protests against his involvement in the federal government, as well as terroristic attacks against Tesla dealerships. Lest you think we exaggerate with the use of that term, these attacks have gone beyond simple vandalism to include arson attempts with Molotov cocktails and even gunfire in at least one case.
Musk is a contentious figure, and it's not hard to understand why people might want to knock him down—whether that's "a peg" or "for good." As the steward of DOGE, he threatens the livelihoods of many people, and his "free speech at any cost" mindset has seen him labeled as an extremist by those who think speech should be limited. Of course, as they say, you can tell a lot about a man by the character of his enemies.