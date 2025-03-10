CATEGORIES
Musk Under Attack? Huge X Cyberattack, Tesla And DOGE Protests Say Yes

by Zak KillianMonday, March 10, 2025, 03:20 PM EDT
If you were frustrated by an inability to doomscroll Xwitter on your lunch break, don't worry, you're not alone. The site has been suffering intermittent connectivity issues all morning. What's the deal? Did Musk forget to pay some bills? Has X's famously skeletonized staff failed to keep the ship righted? Is the Internet at large dying?

According to the X-Tesla-Starlink-SpaceX man himself, the site has actually been weathering the effects of "a massive cyberattack" today. Musk continues, stating that X is attacked every day—par for the course for any site as big as it is—but that today's attack was performed "with a lot of resources." He remarks that an attack of the size would require "a large, coordinated group and/or a country" to perform.

State-backed cyber attacks are certainly a thing, but they're usually more discreet than a large-scale denial of service attack; think "stolen government secrets" rather than "shutting down a social media site." This seems more like the work of some very irritated individuals—likely those with an axe to grind against Musk himself. That's no small group, as a group; beyond his personal quirks, Musk has pissed off a lot of people with his Department of Government Efficiency, which has so far supposedly saved the government untold billions of dollars.

Still, whoever is behind the attacks on Musk's products and services is certainly well-organized and well-funded. Across the nation, there have been scattered protests against his involvement in the federal government, as well as terroristic attacks against Tesla dealerships. Lest you think we exaggerate with the use of that term, these attacks have gone beyond simple vandalism to include arson attempts with Molotov cocktails and even gunfire in at least one case.

Musk is a contentious figure, and it's not hard to understand why people might want to knock him down—whether that's "a peg" or "for good." As the steward of DOGE, he threatens the livelihoods of many people, and his "free speech at any cost" mindset has seen him labeled as an extremist by those who think speech should be limited. Of course, as they say, you can tell a lot about a man by the character of his enemies.
