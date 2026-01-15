CATEGORIES
Verizon To Issue Credits For Major Outage As AT&T And T-Mobile Throw Shade

by Paul LillyThursday, January 15, 2026, 09:15 AM EDT
Verizon retail store.
Verizon confirmed that it has resolved a frustrating service outage that left many wireless subscribers scrambling through posts on social media to see what was going on. Details are still light, but those who found their way to X (formerly Twitter) in search of answers on why their service suddenly went dark would have seen rivals AT&T and T-Mobile throwing shade at Verizon's misfortune. More on that in a moment.

At around 9:00 p.m. EST last night, Verizon posted a message acknowledging the outage and saying it had "let many of our customers down," along with an apology. Verizon also said it was "working non-stop and making progress" on the situation, and would continue working throughout the night until it could restore service for every customer.

"We will make this right - for any customer affected, we will provide account credits and share updates soon," Verizon wrote.
Later that night, Verizon said it had indeed resolved the outage and that if any customers were still having issues, they should restart their devices to reconnect to the network. Verizon also reiterated that it would be providing account credits with more details to come. Those details have not yet been shared.

While the update came less than 2 hours after the acknowledgement, the outage had actually started much earlier in the day and persisted into the late evening. Verizon's rivals took the opportunity to poke fun at the wireless carrier's misfortune, starting with T-Mobile.
"T-Mobile’s network is keeping our customers connected, and we’ve confirmed that our network is operating normally and as expected. However due to Verizon’s reported outage, our customers may not be able to reach someone with Verizon service at this time," T-Mobile wrote on X.

Not long after, AT&T piled on the snark.
"Our network? Solid. If you’re experiencing issues, it’s not us.....it’s the other guys. Some things are just out of our hands! - BUT if you're interested in giving us a try," AT&T wrote.

AT&T's been more active in the replies, though T-Mobile's post is, from our skimming, the more well-received out of the two. It's also generated more than twice as many views at 1.9 million (versus 764K), for what any of that is worth.

The reality is, these things happen and none of the big three wireless carriers are immune to outages. That said, here's a protip if you're willing to explore MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) plans. I recently joined US Mobile (which also threw some shade) and opted for its multi-network add-on, which lets you switch between Warp (Verizon), Light Speed (T-Mobile), and Dark Star (AT&T) via dual eSIMs. You can also configure a compatible phone to connect to two networks at the same time.

I've only been a subscriber for a little over a month, but so far, it's been good/reliable.
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
