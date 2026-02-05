CATEGORIES
home News

Valve Updates Steam Machine Launch Timing And Pricing As Memory Costs Soar

by Paul LillyThursday, February 05, 2026, 09:10 AM EDT
Closeup of Valve's Steam Machine.
Reports are coming in fast and furious of Valve delaying its Steam Machine launch as well as other upcoming hardware, but is that really the case? It really just depends on how you interpret Valve's latest update shared in a blog post on Steam. In it, the company acknowledged that circumstances have changed since announcing the Steam Machine, Steam Controller, and Steam Frame in November, and it's taking a beat to evaluate when exactly all three will launch and at what price points.

The Steam Machine and Steam Frame are the most affected by recent market conditions that have seen memory and storage become hot commodities. If you're looking for a bit of good news, it's that the Steam Machine is still on track to launch in the first half of 2026, which is in line with AMD's expectation as well. The bad news? Valve may be forced to upwardly adjust what price point it was originally considering.

"When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now. But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then. The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame)," Valve says.


Valve goes on to confirm that it has not changed its plans to ship all three upcoming hardware devices in the coming months. The caveat is that without a specific release date, the Steam Machine and the other hardware launches are somewhat stuck in limbo until Valve can figure things out.

"We have work to do to land on concrete pricing and launch dates that we can confidently announce, being mindful of how quickly the circumstances around both of those things can change. We will keep you updated as much as we can as we finalize those plans as soon as possible," Valve adds.

Outside of the ambiguity surrounding launch timing and pricing, Valve offered up some new details about the Steam Machine, one of which is the claim that most Steam games "play great at 4K 60FPS with FSR" enabled, based on Valve's internal testing. Valve says some titles require more upscaling than others, in which case gamers may opt to play at a lower framerate with VRR to maintain a 1080p internal resolution. We'll have to wait and see, but as a potential preview of performance, we built a facsimile of the Steam Machine and tested 27 games to get a general idea of how it will perform—check it out.

Valve's Steam Machine on a desk.

"In the meantime, we are working on HDMI VRR, investigating improved upscaling, and optimizing ray tracing performance in the driver, so we are approaching this from multiple angles," Valve says.

Valve also confirmed what we already suspected about hardware upgrades, which is that both the solid state drive (M.2 2280 or M.2 223) and memory (DDR5 SODIMMs) are accessible and able to be upgraded. The Steam Machine is a PC, after all, so that would have been a giant miss had those parts not been upgradeable.

You can keep an eye on Valve's blog for future updates, and also be sure to bookmark us at Hot Hardware as we'll report any notable updates as they're announced.
Tags:  Valve, Steam Machine, steam frame, steam cointroller
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment