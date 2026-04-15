Valve May Add A 30-Day Steam Game Price History To Combat Fake Sales





Valve is planning to add a 30 day price history for Steam games.



Found by @SigaTbh on SteamDB pic.twitter.com/BtQNpcAfIF — LambdaGeneration (@LambdaGen) April 15, 2026

Considering Valve's priorities, it's likely that Valve simply decided that a feature like this would be more useful if it benefited all of its Steam users, not just EU players. Even without official support, Steam users have been able to track information like this via external sites like SteamDB for years now.





One particularly popular option is Augmented Steam , an extension which ties in with IsThereAnyDeal.com in order to show both Lowest-ever and Current-lowest pricing for every Steam game, right on its page. Augmented Steam also offers other enhancements to Steam UI and usability, but that pricing tracker is definitely one of its premiere features and ideal for deals-hunting.

So, Valve adding official support for 30 day pricing history on Steam doesn't suddenly invalidate existing deal-hunting tools or anything, but it does help ensure that even your average Joe won't get caught slipping by a deal-in-name-only.





If this feature arrives alongside crowd-sourced FPS prediction , it'll go a long way to further modernize the Steam storefront ahead of the Steam Machine launch we've been repeatedly assured is still happening, There are also rumors of a "SteamGPT" on the horizon, though that seems more related to streamlining Valve's existing human Steam Support than the company going full Decepticon.