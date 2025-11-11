Steam Store Gets A Redesign With Wider Pages, Higher Res Images & More





The most noticeable change will be seen in game store pages, which will now be wider to better accommodate screenshots, game descriptions, trailers and other information buyers rely on to make a purchasing decision. These pages will now have a width of 1200 pixels, which is a big step up from the previous width of 900 pixels.





Why not go even wider, given that 4K displays are out there?





"We know many of you have 4k monitors with lots of pixels to spare (we can tell from the Steam Hardware Survey), our research shows that most players don't run the Steam client or web browsers full screen. While we experimented with different proportions, we found that 1200 pixels wide felt like a good balance where we can show more content on screen without overwhelming the page and making it hard to navigate," Valve explains.