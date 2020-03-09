Valve Index VR Headset Now Available To Order With One Big Caveat For 'Alyx' Fans





Late last week, we reported that the high-end Valve Index virtual reality (VR) headset would be back in stock this week via the Steam Store. More specially, Valve said that you would be able to order the Index on March 9at 1PM EST.

Well, the Valve Index is available to order now from the Steam Store, but just an hour after it was listed as back "in stock", shipping times are now listed at 8 weeks. Yes, you read that right: 8 weeks. Half-Life: Alyx launches on March 23rd, so even if you were to place an order today for the Index, you won't get it until May at the earliest, which is a bummer.





At this point, we don't know how many Index VR headsets Valve has in stock, or how long this inventory will last. So, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the Index, perhaps you should go ahead and place an order now and hope that it will ship well before the stated 8-week timeframe.

The Valve Index first launched over the Summer, but sales really took off following the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, which is a VR-only game. In fact, analysis from SuperData suggested that sales of the Index more doubled in Q4 2019 to 103,000 units compared to 46,000 units in Q3 2019. As 2019 came to a close, the Steam Store listed the Index as out of stock.





The Valve Index by itself is priced at $499, while the Index with two controllers will cost you $749. The full-blown Valve Index VR Kit includes the headset, two controllers, and two SteamVR 2.0 base stations for $999. All three configurations come with a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx.

The Valve Index features dual 1400x1600 120Hz displays, which can be overclocked to a refresh rate of 144Hz, and includes a 5-meter cable for connecting to your gaming rig. In addition, each wireless Index Controller comes loaded with 87 sensors each.