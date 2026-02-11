Valentine's Day Deals Up To 46% Off Earbuds By Beats, Google And More





Heads up, time is quickly running out to secure a Valentine's Day gift for your significant other, especially if you're looking to shop online. If you're on the hunt for a last-minute gift idea that will arrive in time, however, we have good news—we found several deals on wireless earbuds from brands big and small, with savings of up to 46% off.





Assuming you're an Amazon Prime member, each of the deals will arrive by Saturday, provided you order within the next several hours (check each listing for details).

Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds Are 46% Off

Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds, which can be had for a low $58.99 at Amazon (46% off, save $50.01). The yellow colorway is shown above, but you can also get these earbuds in black or white at the same price.





These earbuds are generally lauded for their comfortable design and accurate-sounding audio. They also feature up to 45dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair support, a dual connection capability, a low lag mode, a custom EQ to dial in the sound profile to your liking, and up to 9.5 hours of battery life without ANC, or 42.5 hours with the charging case. With ANC turned on, those battery life claims adjust to 5.5 hours and 24.5 hours, respectively.

Beats Studio Buds + Are 41% Off









Beats Studio Buds +, which are on sale for $99.95 at Amazon (41% off, save $70). The limited time deal brings pricing within just $10 of its all-time low (these earbuds ever-so-briefly dipped to $89.95 last July).





Here again, you have multiple colorways to choose from at this price, including Black/Gold, Ivory, and Transparent.





These earbuds are an updated version of the Beats Studio Buds True Wireless. Compared to the first generation Beats Studio Buds, Apple claims these earbuds deliver up to 1.6x more ANC performance. They also feature 3x larger mics for clearer calls, a custom acoustic platform with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support, IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, and up to 9 hours of listening time or 36 hours with the charging case. Turn ANC or Transparency mode and those figures adjust to 6 hours and 24 hours, respectively.





Here are some more deals on earbuds that will arrive in time for Valentine's Day if you order soon...