New V4 Apollo A6000 Is The Most Powerful 68K Amiga Ever And It Sold Out Immediately
Back in the 80s, the home PC space was very different. Windows had yet to become the undisputed market leader, IBM-compatible x86 PCs weren't the standard, and Commodore-built machines like the beloved C64 and Amiga 500 were all the rage. Here in 2025, times have obviously changed, but efforts to keep legacy hardware and software platforms alive continue unabated. There are many projects that duplicate retro hardware within FPGAs (Fully Programmable Grid Arrays), but most simply mimic the original functionality of the retro platforms. The Apollo team actually reverse engineered the 68000 CPU and all of the Amiga's custom chips, corrected bugs and errata, enhanced their functionality and added new features, and implemented them inside a modern FPGA.
Leveraging FPGAs (the same approach taken by console-centric Analogue devices) makes many of these modern preservation efforts particularly interesting, especially when upgrades are made possible, while maintaining original software compatibility. Previously, Apollo has offered add-in accelerators for original Amigas along with the Vampire V4+ standalone kit, bit the A6000 marks the first time the team has offered a complete, modern Amiga, with all the trimmings. And as a side note, because the A6000 behaves like a real Motorola 68K based system, it's also compatible with Atari ST and original 68K-based MacOS as well.
Other features of the A6000 include a fully-mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches and injection molded keycaps, a custom 3D printed enclosure, and IO includes dual SD card slots which supplement an included 128 GB CF card that comes with ApolloOS pre-installed. The A6000 also has an HDMI output for connecting to modern displays, analog audio connectors, 100 Megabit ethernet, 4 USB ports, legacy 9-pin input ports, an LED array, an expansion bay, an IDE port, and even a JTAG port.
The Apollo V4 A6000 also features 2GB of Fast RAM and 12MB of chip RAM, and CPU and graphics performance orders of magnitude faster than even the best original Amiga hardware. While its capabilities are relatively humble in comparison to modern computers, they are fantastic for the software this machine will actually be running, and will allow projects like the Amiga Doom-like Grind to reach their full potential.
For enthusiasts hoping to acquire an V4 Apollo A6000, you'll need to wait just a bit, and have roughly 960€ Euros on hand, or the equivalent to ~$1132 USD. Per the official Apollo A6000 page, it looks like the next wave won't be available to order until Friday, October 17th 2025.