New Indie FPS Grind Gets Very Close To Doom On 1987 Amiga 500 OCS Hardware





It was really the release of Doom in late 1993 that cemented the IBM-compatible PC as a serious front-running gaming platform . There was absolutely nothing like Doom on any other system at that time. Before Doom, most people would probably have told you that competitor Commodore's Amiga systems were the superior gaming platform, but as John Carmack himself famously said in an e-mail to a fan requesting that id Software port the game to Amiga, "the amiga is not powerfull [sic] enough to run DOOM."





John Carmack's response to a fan's request for an Amiga DOOM port in 1994.

Well, fast-forward thirty years, and while Doom still isn't officially available for classic Amiga hardware, we've got something that gets damn close to that classic game's visuals and gameplay. In-development indie FPS Grind offers almost everything about Doom that was groundbreaking for the time: variable ceiling height, sector-based lighting, outdoor areas, angled wall geometry, and smooth full-screen rendering. Most impressively, it can do it on an original Amiga 500 , released in 1987.





Incredibly, an Amiga 500 from 1987 can run Grind. Image: Bill Bertram

Grind is based on the same game engine as another relatively-recent Amiga FPS game called Dread. While Dread got attention for its impressive performance and feature set on positively-prehistoric Amiga hardware, it saw some criticism for its "generic" sci-fi visuals and theme. Grind completely resolves these complaints with a gorgeous rusted-steel-and-copper aesthetic that recalls both steampunk media as well as Lovecraftian horror themes.





Grind has extremely impressive visuals for the hardware.

The demo in the video is marked as version "0.3", so obviously it's far from complete. The developers say that the missing features in alpha phase include music support on the Amiga version, an SFX overhaul, additional polish on the weapon models, weapon secondary fire modes, adding more enemies and polishing the ones already there, and adding two more levels. That'll be enough to represent a "vertical slice" of the title, they say.







