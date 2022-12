US Healthcare Is Under Attack By A Royal Ransomware Threat

This week, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3), which is part of the US Department of Health and Human Service (HHS), issued a report warning the healthcare industry about the threat posed by a new ransomware group that operates under the name “Royal.” This report comes a little over a month after the Biden administration held the second International Counter Ransomware Summit and warned that ransomware attacks are outpacing the United States’ efforts to mitigate them. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also published a joint cybersecurity advisory last month that alerted organizations to the danger posed by the Hive ransomware gang.However, unlike Hive and most other ransomware groups, Royal does not operate according to the Ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model. Rather than arming affiliate actors with its ransomware, Royal does its own dirty work, compromising its targets’ networks and spreading its ransomware. According to the HC3 report, the group is likely composted of experienced actors from other ransomware groups based on Royal’s advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).The group initially began its operations using the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware gang ’s encryptor, then switched to using the ZEON ransomware encryptor. However, in September, the ransomware group branded itself as “Royal” and introduced its own ransomware that encrypts files with the .royal extension. When deployed, the Royal ransomware deletes all Volume Shadow Copies and encrypts network shares in order to block common file recover methods.